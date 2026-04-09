Almaty Zoo welcomes three kangaroo joeys

Two joeys were born to grey kangaroos — to the pairs Lord and Lara, and Tik and Linda. For Lara, this is already her sixth offspring, while Linda has become a mother for the first time. Another joey, a male, was born to red kangaroos Martin and Marta.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Continuing its tradition, Almaty Zoo is inviting the public to take part in naming the newborns. As the sex of two joeys has not yet been determined, suggestions for gender-neutral names are welcome.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Katon-Karagay National Park had released new winter camera trap footage.