Almaty Zoo welcomes three kangaroo joeys
12:15, 9 April 2026
A joyful event has taken place at Almaty Zoo, where three kangaroo joeys have been born to different pairs of animals, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Almaty akimat.
Two joeys were born to grey kangaroos — to the pairs Lord and Lara, and Tik and Linda. For Lara, this is already her sixth offspring, while Linda has become a mother for the first time. Another joey, a male, was born to red kangaroos Martin and Marta.
Continuing its tradition, Almaty Zoo is inviting the public to take part in naming the newborns. As the sex of two joeys has not yet been determined, suggestions for gender-neutral names are welcome.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Katon-Karagay National Park had released new winter camera trap footage.