Two deceased donors save lives in E Kazakhstan

Both surgeries required large teams of transplant surgeons, coordinators, anesthesiologists, and nurses since organs had to be removed and delivered to transplant centers within hours. Heart and liver were donated in the first case, while heart, liver, lung, and two kidneys were transplanted in the second case.

According to the East Kazakhstan healthcare department, all organs were donated to patients from the Unified Waiting List and sent to national transplant centers in Astana and Almaty.

The organs were sent to the University Medical Center and National Scientific Oncology Center in Astana and the Syzganov National Scientific Center of Surgery in Almaty.

The East Kazakhstan healthcare department thanked the donors and their families, acknowledging their loss while highlighting the gift of life they gave to others.

As written before, in the first half of 2026, Kazakhstan performed 150 organ transplants.