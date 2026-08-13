Kazakhstan’s organ transplant numbers rise in six months

The figures were released on August 13, marked as World Organ Donation Day.

As of August 2026, 4,739 people are on Kazakhstan’s transplant waiting list, including 125 children. The majority are waiting for kidney transplants, with 4,208 patients on the waiting list. A further 293 patients require liver transplants, 208 are awaiting heart transplants and 30 need lung transplants.

The number of transplant surgeries in Kazakhstan has increased in recent years. The country recorded 236 transplant surgeries in 2023, followed by 260 in 2024 and 310 in 2025. The country carried out 150 organ transplant surgeries in the first six months of 2026, including 30 procedures based on posthumous organ donation.

The ministry also reported an increase in the number of potential deceased donors. Their number rose from 49 in 2023 to 86 in 2024 and 186 in 2025. During the first half of 2026, another 108 potential deceased donors were identified.

In eight cases during the first half of 2026, medical teams carried out multi-organ retrieval, meaning organs from a single donor could potentially be used to help several patients.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, out of 172,283 people who have registered their decisions regarding posthumous organ donation in advance via the eGov platform, 16,109 have consented to posthumous donation, while 156,174 have declined.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan ranks among six countries to perform heart and lung transplantations.