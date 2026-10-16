Turkic world scholars discuss cultural heritage preservation in Bishkek

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Culture Askaraly Madaminov, Director of the Kyrgyz National Historical Museum Nazgul Omurzakova, and Rector of Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University Alpaslan Ceylan attended the event.

The symposium focused on the preservation of historical and cultural heritage, the advancement of interdisciplinary archaeological research, and strengthening cooperation among museums and scientific institutions of Turkic states. Thos present discussed ways to expand joint research projects and promote the exchange of expertise.

Day 2 is expected to produce recommendations aimed at enhancing scientific collaboration across the Turkic world.

Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University organized the symposium, with support from the culture ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye, as well as the Turkish Institute of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage.

Earlier, Almaty handed over Turkic World Youth Capital status to Khiva.