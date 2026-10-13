Almaty hands over Turkic World Youth Capital status to Khiva

The event brought together representatives of government agencies, experts, public organizations, entrepreneurs, and youth activists from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The initiative aims to strengthen ties among young people across Turkic states, promote entrepreneurship and innovation, and advance environmental education and sustainable development.

The program features a Young Leaders Forum and a Young Entrepreneurs Forum, providing platforms for participants to present startup projects and business ideas to international experts and investors. Discussions will also focus on the current issues in youth policy and the development of environmental initiatives.

The program will also focus on exchanging experiences and developing joint solutions to support youth development and strengthen partnerships among Turkic countries.

In 2025, Almaty was designated the Youth Capital of the Turkic World. During the year, the city hosted a number of international events, including the 3rd Youth Exchange Program, a meeting of young leaders and entrepreneurs, the Turki Fest Almaty-2025 cultural festival, and the TURKI CUP-2025 International Zhaidarman Festival.

According to the Ministry, the events held in Almaty helped strengthen international ties, facilitate knowledge sharing, and expand cooperation among young people from Turkic states.

“In 2026, Khiva will take up the baton, and the efforts to develop youth interaction and support joint initiatives will continue,” the ministry noted.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan urged Turkic states to pool medicine purchases. The initiative was announced by Kazakh Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova at the Sixth Meeting of the OTS Health Ministers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The minister said developing a mechanism for intergovernmental procurement of medicines and medical devices is one promising area of cooperation among OTS member states.