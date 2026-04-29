Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation calls to open Turkic Civilization Center in Kazakhstan

She noted that while discussions about a common Turkic Museum have taken place at scientific forums, museums worldwide are reluctant to transfer their valuable artifacts.

Museums in Kazakhstan allow only temporary exhibitions of their historical artifacts.

Aktoty Raimkulova emphasized the importance of virtual museums, archives, and libraries, which will be developed under the Turk Heritage platform at the Alem.ai International AI Center in Astana. This platform will consolidate digitized cultural projects from Turkic countries into a single portal.

Aktoty Raimkulova emphasized that while she must view all Turkic countries from a unified perspective, Turkistan holds a special place.

She stated that a museum or center of Turkic civilization should be opened in Turkistan, since it is recognized as the cradle of Turkic civilization.

She noted that although such a center could technically be established in any Turkic country, Turkistan is acknowledged by all Turkic nations as their spiritual capital.

She also added that this initiative is highly relevant and likely to be realized in the near future, reflecting the growing importance of cultural preservation and unity across the Turkic world.