Turk Heritage platform to open at Alem.ai International AI Center in Kazakh capital

She emphasized, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization of Kazakhstan. The Turkic world also pays particular attention to digitalization. All newly published books in are now being prepared in digital format, alongside their print editions. In addition, documents and cultural monuments are being digitized to ensure they are accessible in electronic form.

Aktoty Raimkulova said the promotion of Turkic heritage is expanding beyond traditional book publishing into the digital space.

She noted the Turk Discovery YouTube channel shares historical and scientific works online, platforms like Culture KZ and e-Museum already host over 100,000 digitized monuments, including 3D models.

She highlighted Kazakhstan plans to consolidate these efforts into a single digital portal, avoiding duplication with the Culture Ministry’s work.

Notably, at the Alem.ai International AI Center in Astana, the new Turk Heritage platform will collect digital versions of Turkic heritage stored in archives worldwide.

Thanks to diplomatic efforts, Kazakh scholars gained access to Vatican archives, enabling the digitization of previously unavailable documents from the Golden Horde, the Ottoman Empire, the Mamluk era, and Emir Timur.

As written before, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Israel visited the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center on Tuesday.