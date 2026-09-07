Tumor makes half of newborn’s weight, Kazakh doctors perform complex surgery

The baby was born on August 18 via cesarean section at 34 weeks after the mother experienced abdominal pain.

The teratoma was detected during prenatal screening at 20 weeks.

Immediately after birth, neonatal resuscitation specialists and surgeons transferred the child to the Center for Pediatric Emergency Care in Almaty.

Photo credit: Kazakh Healthcare Ministry

Surgery was performed the next day by Samatbek Myrzakhmet and Begaly Torebek, with anesthesia provided by Ulykpan Alseitov.

The tumor was removed, followed by reconstructive plastic surgery. Doctors confirmed that scars will be minimal and the child will not face future discomfort.

According to the Healthcare Ministry, sacrococcygeal teratomas are not malignant at birth, but can become cancerous within the first six months of life. This is why immediate surgical removal is standard practice.

The baby has already been discharged home in stable condition. The girl, named Ayazhan, is a long-awaited child after four boys.

Since the beginning of the year, 96 infants have been transferred to the Center for Pediatric Emergency Care in Almaty, 72 of them underwent surgery.

Earlier, six tumors were removed during cesarean section in Almaty region.