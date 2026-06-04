Six tumors removed during cesarean section in Almaty region

The patient was admitted from a district referral with a diagnosis of multiple uterine fibroids detected early in pregnancy.

37 weeks, doctors carried out a planned cesarean section, delivering a healthy baby.

Immediately after, surgeons performed a myomectomy, removing six tumors ranging from 4 to 10 cm in size.

Despite the complexity, doctors managed to preserve the uterus, avoiding hysterectomy.

Combining cesarean delivery with fibroid removal is considered one of the most challenging procedures in obstetrics and gynecology.

Three obstetrician- gynecologists participated in the surgery.

The hospital emphasized timely diagnosis and individualized treatment strategies are crucial for maintaining reproductive health.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan launches next-generation smart surgery technologies.