Trump’s approval hits record low – poll

The survey indicates that 55 percent of respondents disapprove of the president’s performance in office. This marks the lowest approval level Trump has seen since his second-term inauguration. Only 35 percent of those polled expressed a favorable opinion of the president’s actions.

By comparison, a similar poll conducted last week showed slightly more favorable results, with 53 percent approving and 41 percent disapproving of Trump’s performance. At the start of his second term, Trump held an approval rating of 42 percent.

Analysts note that the overall decline is largely attributed to decreasing support from Democratic voters and independents. In late January, 49 percent of Democrats viewed Trump’s performance positively. That figure has since dropped sharply to just 12 percent, the poll found.

Earlier, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Kazinform article examines whether Trump genuinely has a chance of receiving the award this year.