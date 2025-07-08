Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize during meeting in Washington

“I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people,” Netanyahu said. “You deserve it,” he added.

President Trump is "forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It's nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved." –Israeli PM @Netanyahu 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/ZZfUEcfOPd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 8, 2025

The meeting came as Washington is expected to press Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, where the conflict with Hamas has lasted 21 months and claimed nearly 60,000 lives, mostly Palestinian.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.



Prime Minister Netanyahu gave @POTUS @realDonaldTrump the letter of nomination during their White House meeting. pic.twitter.com/ayGSHoEcmH — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 8, 2025

Trump stated during the meeting that Hamas “want to meet and they want to have that ceasefire.” However, he did not provide further details regarding possible arrangements for a truce. When asked about prospects for a two-state solution, the U.S. president redirected the question to Netanyahu. The Israeli Prime Minister reiterated his government’s long-standing position that Israel would retain a “security guarantee” over territories such as the Gaza Strip.

Photo credit: The White House's X account

Indirect negotiations between Israeli and Hamas representatives resumed Monday in Qatar for the first time in six weeks, though key issues remain unresolved. Netanyahu repeated that Hamas must be permanently removed from Gaza.

In response to questions about the future of Palestinians in Gaza, Netanyahu stated, “It’s called free choice… if people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave.”

Photo credit: The White House's X account

“It shouldn’t a prison,” Netanyahu said. “It should be an open place and give people a free choice. We’re working with the United States very closely about finding countries that will seek to realize what they always say they wanted – to give the Palestinians a better future. And … I think we’re getting close to finding several countries.”

Netanyahu is expected to continue meetings in Washington with senior U.S. officials.

