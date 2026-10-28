Trump wants to ban term ‘AI’ in favor of ‘Super Intelligence’

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned why The Wall Street Journal still uses the term and said the change would apply to relevant documents and other materials.

“In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, ‘AI/Artificial Intelligence,’ in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy,” Trump wrote.

The statement follows an executive order Trump signed on September 29, directing federal agencies to replace “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” with “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in official communications.

The order covers correspondence, websites, reports, policy documents and other materials produced by executive branch departments and agencies, to the extent permitted by law. It does not require changes to previously issued regulations, presidential actions, contracts or other historical documents.

Under the order, “Super Intelligence” currently carries the same legal meaning as artificial intelligence under existing U.S. law. The administration has also instructed its science and technology adviser to propose a new federal definition within 60 days.

Earlier in October, Trump announced the formation of the Super Intelligence Force to coordinate federal efforts in the field and maintain U.S. leadership. The group reports directly to Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The White House has argued that “Super Intelligence” better reflects the technology’s advancing capabilities and potential applications in science, medicine, energy and manufacturing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump denied plans to remove the White House press briefing room.