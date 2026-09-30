Trump renames AI as ‘Super Intelligence’ across US government

The order, signed on September 29, requires executive departments and agencies to use the new terminology in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, policy documents and other non-statutory materials, to the maximum extent permitted by law.

Previously issued regulations, presidential actions, contracts, grants and other historical documents will not need to be changed.

For now, “Super Intelligence” will carry the same legal meaning as artificial intelligence under existing U.S. law. However, the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology has been instructed to propose a new federal definition of “Super Intelligence” within 60 days.

The proposal is expected to assess whether the current legal definition of artificial intelligence should be expanded or replaced, identify possible changes to existing laws that refer to AI, and recommend further executive action.

The White House said the change is intended to reflect what it describes as the rapidly advancing capabilities of modern technology, which it says increasingly goes beyond simply imitating or automating aspects of human intelligence.

The administration argues that the term “Super Intelligence” better reflects the technology's potential in areas including science, medicine, energy and manufacturing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the C5+1 SI Conference opened in Astana on September 29, bringing together representatives of governments, technology companies and the expert community from Central Asia and the United States to discuss cooperation in AI.