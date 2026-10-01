Trump denies plans to remove White House press briefing room, restore old pool

“There is a Fake News report out there that I am going to remove the White House Press Room and bring back the old Swimming Pool, which lies directly underneath,” Trump said.

He added that he might move the “fake news” to a less intrusive location, but the old swimming pool would never be restored. He stressed that he had never considered such a move.

On August 21, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily allowed the Trump administration to proceed with construction of a ballroom at the White House.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump had unveiled plans for a rooftop drone port at the White House ballroom on Truth Social on May 31. He described the proposed facility as “perhaps the most sophisticated anywhere in the world” and said it would help protect Washington, D.C., from threats. Trump also criticized a lawsuit seeking to halt the ballroom’s construction, calling it “ridiculous.”

On September 1, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to reject a lawsuit filed by a historic preservation group seeking to halt construction of the White House ballroom. The ruling effectively removed the last major legal obstacle to completing Trump’s ambitious $400 million project.