Canada imposes tariffs of up to 50% on U.S. goods

The list contains 874 tariff lines, with the 25% rate applying to the largest share, 449 lines, or about 51.4%.

The steepest tariffs are concentrated in several major product groups. Steel and other iron products account for a large portion of the 50% category, including flat-rolled steel, pipes, tubes, bars, wire, structural sections and fittings. Plywood, paper products, milk and whey products, clothing, carpets, plastics and selected household goods also face 50% tariffs.

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The 25% category is dominated by food and consumer goods. Fish and seafood make up a particularly large part of this group, alongside cheese and other dairy products. The rate also applies to carpets, furniture, kitchenware, refrigerators, some air conditioners and a range of household appliances.

The 15% tariff is the least common and is concentrated mainly on machinery and industrial equipment. Products include agricultural machinery and mower parts, forklifts, industrial lifting and handling equipment, certain tools, molds and some air-conditioning equipment.

The counter-tariffs will apply only to goods originating in the United States and will not cover U.S. goods already in transit to Canada when the measures take effect at 12:01 a.m. on September 8.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S.-Canada trade war escalated as Trump threatened 50% tariffs.