U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to be replenished with Venezuelan oil, Trump says

“One of the things I am going to do with the Venezuelan Oil is fill up the Strategic National Reserves which, because of Sleepy Joe Biden, has been virtually emptied,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump added that the process of replenishing the reserves would begin soon, describing the Venezuelan oil as a benefit to the American public.

“The ‘topping out’ process will begin very shortly, and is a Gift from Venezuela to the People of the United States,” he said.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is the United States’ largest emergency supply of crude oil and is intended to provide a buffer against major disruptions in oil supplies.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an agreement with Venezuela giving the United States majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of the South American country’s proven oil reserves.