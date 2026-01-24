Trump unveils several design options for a triumphal arch in Washington, D.C.

The images were shared on his page on the social media platform Truth Social.

The first design features a strict single-span arch with columns and minimal decoration. The second option adds statues of US presidents to the structure, while the third stands out for its lavish finish, with gold elements and figures resembling Greek goddesses replacing the presidents.

All versions feature the inscription “Independence Arch” on the attic along with images of eagles. In the final design, these elements are entirely made of gold.

According to the US leader, the new monument will surpass all triumphal arches in the world, including the famous one in the French capital. In October 2025, US Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley said the arch would be installed for the country’s 250th anniversary between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.

It is recalled that on July 4, 2026, the United States will mark a major milestone in its history, the 250th anniversary of US independence.

“With a single sheet of parchment and 56 signatures, America began the greatest political journey in human history,” said President Trump of this momentous anniversary.

Trump first presented the project in October last year. It is noted that he personally developed the design and “was involved in the process at every stage.” The arch project was prepared by architect Nicolas Leo Charbonnet of the architectural firm Harrison Design.

