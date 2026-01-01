Trump says NATO deal gives U.S. broad Greenland access, talks to continue

U.S. officials said the discussions center on updating a 1951 accord governing American military access to the Arctic island, with further talks planned among the United States, NATO, Denmark and Greenland. Trump said the arrangement would allow “total access” without a time limit, while avoiding the use of force and easing earlier tariff threats toward Europe.

Danish leaders said sovereignty over Greenland was not part of the talks. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the situation as serious but said progress had been made toward discussions on shared Arctic security. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen welcomed dialogue but said he lacked details and called sovereignty a red line.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said senior commanders would work through the additional security requirements, aiming to move quickly. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said recent events had strained relations, as EU leaders met for an emergency summit.

Trump said a revised framework could address missile defense needs and limit Russian and Chinese involvement in the Arctic. Rutte said minerals were not discussed during his meeting with the U.S. president. Washington already operates the Pituffik base in northern Greenland, and the 1951 agreement permits U.S. construction and movement with notification to Danish and Greenlandic authorities.

Allies signaled support for a stronger Arctic posture. Finnish President Alexander Stubb said a plan could be ready by the July NATO summit, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK stands ready to contribute. Residents in Nuuk voiced uncertainty, citing shifting messages and unanswered questions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the EU had reaffirmed its commitment to a strategic partnership with the United States and declared its full support for Denmark and Greenland.