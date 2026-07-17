Trump unveils election security measures, calls for reforms

Opening his televised address to the nation on Thursday, Trump said the United States was experiencing strong economic momentum, pointing to easing inflation, record investment and gains in financial markets.

"Our country is safer, stronger, and far wealthier than it has ever been before. We are doing great," he said.

Trump also cited recent economic indicators, tax measures and lower prescription drug costs as signs of progress under his administration.

"Our stock markets are at their highest point... your 401(k)s, pensions, and retirement accounts are setting records every single day," he said.

Turning to election security, Trump said his administration would immediately release previously classified intelligence documents that he said identified vulnerabilities in U.S. election infrastructure.

"Tonight, I'm announcing the immediate declassification and release of critical intelligence, revealing shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure," Trump said.

He stressed that the goal of releasing the documents was to strengthen confidence in future elections rather than undermine it.

"Our purpose in disclosing this information is not to weaken confidence in elections, but to earn that confidence by confronting vulnerabilities and correcting them very, very quickly," he said.

Trump said the administration would notify states whose election data may have been affected, work with state and local officials to address cybersecurity weaknesses before the upcoming midterm elections and direct federal agencies to review voter registration records.

He also called on Congress to pass what he described as the Save America Act, saying the legislation would require photo identification for voters, proof of citizenship and additional election security measures.

"Every American deserves to know that when they cast their vote, that vote will be counted accurately in a system... where cheating and interference are not just difficult, but virtually impossible," Trump said.

Concluding his address, Trump urged lawmakers to act quickly on election reforms.

"Together, we will restore faith and confidence in our country, and we will be bigger, better, and stronger than ever before," he said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Mint had begun producing a one-dollar commemorative coin featuring President Donald Trump to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced.