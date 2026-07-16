U.S. Mint unveils Donald Trump dollar coin

The coin features Trump’s portrait on the front alongside the inscriptions “Liberty,” “In God We Trust” and “1776-2026.” Its reverse depicts a bald eagle based on the Great Seal of the United States.

The design “celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all,” Bessent said in a social media post.

The commemorative coins are being struck in Philadelphia and are made from non-precious metals with a gold-colored finish. They are expected to become available for purchase in rolls and bags in the fall.

The final version is less elaborate than an earlier proposal that showed Trump raising his fist beneath the words “Fight, Fight, Fight.”

The coin has prompted questions because living presidents have traditionally not appeared on U.S. currency. However, the Treasury Department said its legal experts concluded that the design complies with federal law. Officials also cited the 1926 commemorative coin featuring then-President Calvin Coolidge as a precedent.

Legislation signed by Trump in 2020 authorized the Treasury Department to issue special one-dollar coins in 2026 featuring designs connected to the country’s 250th anniversary.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed more than $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency-related income in his 2025 annual financial disclosure report.