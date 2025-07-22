Trump to withdraw US from UNESCO

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO – which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” said White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly. “This President will always put America First and ensure our country’s membership in all international organizations aligns with our national interests.”

The decision follows a 90-day review launched in February to assess potential “anti-Semitism or anti-Israel sentiment” in the organization. Among the administration’s concerns were UNESCO’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, including the 2023 “anti-racism toolkit” and the 2024 “Transforming MEN’talities” initiative.

The U.S. also criticized UNESCO’s designation of Jewish sites as “Palestinian World Heritage,” and its statements referring to Palestine as “occupied” territory. Officials accused the agency of failing to condemn Hamas while focusing criticism on Israel.

A White House official further noted China’s growing influence within the organization. “China has leveraged its influence over UNESCO to advance global standards that are favorable to Beijing’s interests,” the official said.

The U.S. previously withdrew from UNESCO in 1983 and again in 2017 under Trump, before rejoining under President Joe Biden in 2023.

Earlier, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.