Trump to attend G7 summit amid Iran tensions

The summit will take place in Évian-les-Bains, France, on June 15 to 17, bringing together leaders of the world’s major advanced economies to discuss artificial intelligence, trade, global security and critical mineral supply chains.

Trump’s participation had been uncertain due to disagreements with allies including France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom over Washington’s approach toward Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron is planning a formal dinner at the Palace of Versailles following the summit in an effort to ease tensions with Trump.

The Iran conflict is expected to dominate discussions during the gathering. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently urged G7 nations to strengthen sanctions targeting what he described as Iranian-backed funding networks and activities.

Trump is also expected to promote closer links between U.S. trade agreements and economic assistance, while encouraging broader adoption of American artificial intelligence technologies.

In addition, discussions are likely to focus on concerns over China’s dominance in global critical mineral supply chains, an issue increasingly viewed by Western governments as a strategic challenge.

Trump’s participation signals continued U.S. engagement with allies despite ongoing geopolitical disagreements and heightened global uncertainty.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a previously scheduled military attack on Iran would not proceed as planned.