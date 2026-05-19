Trump calls off Iran military operation as Middle East leaders step in

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He added that, in their view, negotiations are underway and that a potential agreement could be reached soon.

Trump also noted that such a deal would include “NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!”

Despite deciding to halt the military attack, President Trump stated that he has instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel Caine, and the United States Military to remain prepared for a "full, large scale assault" if negotiations do not result in an acceptable agreement.

The statement highlights a pause in military action alongside ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a potential agreement aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Iran’s latest response to a U.S.-backed proposal intended to resolve the ongoing regional conflict, describing Tehran’s position as “totally unacceptable.”