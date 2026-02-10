Trump threatens to halt U.S.-Canada bridge opening

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve.”

Although the president did not name the project directly, his remarks pointed to the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a six-lane link between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan. The multibillion-dollar development has been financed and overseen by the Canadian government and is expected to begin operations in the near future, though an exact date has not been confirmed.

Trump criticized earlier decisions that allowed the project to move forward without stricter American participation.

“They own both the Canada and the United States side and, of course, built it with virtually no U.S. content,” he wrote, adding that the Canadian government now expects Washington to permit it to “take advantage of America.”

The U.S. leader also called for an ownership stake.

“We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset,” Trump said. “The revenues generated because of the U.S. Market will be astronomical.”

