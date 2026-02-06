Trump unveils TrumpRx portal, pledges historic drug price cuts

Speaking at the White House, Trump described the initiative as a major breakthrough in efforts to reduce healthcare costs.

“This is a very big deal,” he said. “People are going to save a lot of money and be healthy.”

According to the president, the website will immediately offer dozens of commonly used medications at sharply reduced prices through new federal agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers.

“Starting tonight, dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers through a new website, TrumpRx.gov,” Trump said.

He called the move “the largest reduction in prescription drug prices in history by many, many times,” adding that “it’s not even close.”

Trump highlighted agreements with major drugmakers, including Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, covering medications used to treat diabetes and obesity.

“Novo Nordisk will be slashing the price of Ozempic from more than $1,000 to $199 and the price of Wegovy from more than $1,300 to $199,” he said. “Nobody could even believe it.”

He also pointed to insulin price cuts from about $200 to $25 and reductions for inhalers produced by AstraZeneca, falling from roughly $458 to $51.

“For too long, the United States has been effectively subsidizing the cost of drugs for the entire world,” Trump said, criticizing previous administrations for failing to deliver on price reduction pledges.

The White House said TrumpRx.gov will list eligible medications, prices, and participating manufacturers, marking what the president described as the start of a broader effort to ensure Americans pay the lowest drug prices globally.

