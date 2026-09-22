UN General Assembly high-level week kicks off in New York

Nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected to attend in person. The General Debate will run through Saturday and conclude Monday, Sept. 28.

This year’s theme is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to present his annual report on the organization’s activities at the opening.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled to deliver the first national address, continuing a longstanding tradition, followed by US President Donald Trump as leader of the host country.

Several high-level meetings will take place alongside the debate, including sessions on climate action, sea-level rise and pandemic preparedness.

The gathering comes amid conflicts in Iran and Ukraine and continuing tensions in the Middle East, while leaders are also expected to address climate change, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, pandemic preparedness and other global challenges.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi will lead Kazakhstan’s delegation at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.