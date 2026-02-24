Trump threatens higher tariffs on countries that ‘play games’

The Supreme Court last week struck down most of the sweeping global tariffs introduced by Trump under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, ruling that the law did not authorize such measures. In response, the U.S. administration unveiled a new global tariff of 10% under a separate statute, later raising it to 15%. The measure is set to take effect this week and will remain in force for up to 150 days.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump cautioned trading partners against revising previously negotiated agreements.

“Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. Buyer beware!!!,” he said.

Several countries have signaled uncertainty over the status of recent trade deals. The European Union suspended ratification of its agreement with Washington, while India postponed talks to finalize its arrangement. The United Kingdom also sought clarification on whether its previously negotiated 10% tariff rate would stand.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that while the legal mechanism may shift, the administration’s course remains unchanged.

“The legal tool to implement it that might change, but the policy hasn’t changed,” he said, adding that Washington expects partners to honor their commitments.

New tariffs are due to expire in 150 days unless extended by Congress.

