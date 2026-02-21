Trump hikes global tariffs to 15% despite court ruling
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday plans to increase baseline worldwide tariffs from 10 to 15 percent after checking the Supreme Court decision that struck down his previous trade policies, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.
The decision on the tariff rise, as Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform, was made "based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday."
"I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," Donald Trump stated.
As previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he will impose a new 10% tariff on nations around the world under new authorities after the Supreme Court struck down his global import tax campaign.