Trump hikes global tariffs to 15% despite court ruling

The decision on the tariff rise, as Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform, was made "based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday."

"I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," Donald Trump stated.

As previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he will impose a new 10% tariff on nations around the world under new authorities after the Supreme Court struck down his global import tax campaign.