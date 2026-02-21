EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Trump hikes global tariffs to 15% despite court ruling

    22:59, 21 February 2026

    U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday plans to increase baseline worldwide tariffs from 10 to 15 percent after checking the Supreme Court decision that struck down his previous trade policies, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Trump
    Photo credit: aa.com.tr

    The decision on the tariff rise, as Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform, was made "based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday."

    "I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," Donald Trump stated.

    As previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he will impose a new 10% tariff on nations around the world under new authorities after the Supreme Court struck down his global import tax campaign.

    World News USA Donald Trump Politics Economy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All