Trump threatens Canada with new tariffs over wildfire smoke

In a post on Truth Social, Trump blamed Canada for the worsening air quality affecting several U.S. cities and warned the costs would be reflected in future trade measures.

"We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!" Trump wrote.

He added that he would speak with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss what Canada planned to do, calling the situation "Willful Negligence."

"Canada has refused to engage in basic Forest Management and Debris Removal... This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence... the cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying," Trump said.

According to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, about 888 wildfires were active across Canada as of Friday, with more than 190 burning in Ontario alone. Nearly 3 million hectares of land have already been affected this year.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford rejected criticism from U.S. lawmakers, urging Washington to provide assistance instead.

"Maybe what you should do rather than complain is send support, send help, because we have done the exact same thing for our American friends," Ford said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also stressed that tackling wildfires requires joint action.

"Climate change is everyone's responsibility - truly everyone's - including the United States," Carney said, adding that his government remained "in close communication" with provinces and local communities.

Canada's Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski defended Ottawa's response, saying the country has invested around C$12 billion in forest sustainability and wildfire prevention.

"This is a challenge that knows no borders, and Canada is working with speed, collaboration and coordination to keep people safe," she said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada had triggered air quality alerts in several U.S. states.