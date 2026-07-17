Air quality alerts across several US states due to wildfires

The U.S. National Weather Service issued air quality alerts from Montana to Virginia, including parts of the Upper Midwest, the Great Lakes, and the Northeast.

According to AirNow reports, air quality has reached “hazardous” levels in parts of Michigan and Minneapolis, and “very unhealthy” levels in Wisconsin and Minnesota. States including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut also reported “unhealthy” air quality due to widespread wildfire smoke.

According to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, there are currently 858 fires actively burning in Canada, including 29 reported on Thursday.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan recorded eight forest fires on July 15, as an ongoing heatwave heightened the risk of wildfires across the country.