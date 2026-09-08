Trump tells Bombardier to build in U.S or lose access to American market

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday, September 7, adding that the company’s products were “not good enough.”

Trump claimed that more than half of Bombardier’s revenue comes from the United States and accused Canada of restricting American banks and companies while benefiting from access to the U.S. market.

He also accused Canada of blocking U.S. aircraft manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace from doing business in the country, describing the situation as unfair.

“If they want our market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank,’” Trump wrote.

He ended the post by urging Americans to buy domestic products and “fly on American airliners.”

Trump did not explain how his proposed halt to Bombardier sales would be implemented, and the White House provided no immediate details on possible measures.

The latest comments come amid renewed trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa. Trump previously urged Canadian companies doing business with the United States to relocate their operations to the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump declared ‘The Moon is ours.’