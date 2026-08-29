Trump signs order to establish US Space Academy

Trump signed an order on August 28 establishing the Presidential Commission on the United States Space Academy. The proposed institution will be a NASA-led federal academy combining technical education with leadership development, discipline and public service.

The academy is expected to prepare graduates for careers across the U.S. military, civil and broader space sectors.

“Space is a critical domain for American national security, economic growth, scientific discovery, and technological innovation,” the order states.

According to the White House, the initiative is intended to prepare the next generation of “astronauts, scientists, engineers, operators, entrepreneurs, civil servants, and warfighters” as competition in the space sector intensifies.

Unlike traditional U.S. military academies, graduates of the proposed Space Academy could serve either in the Armed Forces, including the U.S. Space Force, or in civilian federal positions.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will chair the presidential commission, which will also include the Secretary of the Air Force and other senior administration officials.

Within 120 days, the commission must submit recommendations covering the academy’s governance structure, curriculum, degree programs, admission requirements and graduate service obligations. It will also develop a process for selecting a permanent location and determine what legislative action may be required.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Ottawa City Council is considering removing U.S. President Donald Trump’s name from a residential street in Canada’s capital, with “Taco Avenue” and “Obama Avenue” among the proposed replacements amid escalating tensions between Canada and the United States