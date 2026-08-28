Ottawa considers replacing Trump Avenue with ‘Taco’ or ‘Obama’ Avenue

Councillor Riley Brockington raised the issue during an Ottawa City Council meeting on Wednesday, arguing that a street in the national capital should no longer bear the name of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I’m embarrassed that there is a street in River Ward called Trump Avenue, and I’m embarrassed that, in the nation’s capital, we have Donald Trump honoured in this respect,” Brockington said.

Trump Avenue is located in Ottawa’s Central Park neighbourhood, where several streets have names inspired by New York City, including Manhattan Crescent, Staten Street and Madison Park.

Residents previously considered changing the name in 2021. The vote ended in a 21-21 tie, while 20 households abstained. Under Ottawa policy, support from at least 50% plus one is required to rename a street.

Brockington said he intends to work with residents on a community-led renaming process during the next term of council.

“We’re past the point of debating whether or not the street name should remain Trump Avenue. It should not,” he said.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe also expressed support for removing Trump’s name, provided residents back the change.

“I don’t want anything named after Donald Trump in Ottawa,” Sutcliffe said, while acknowledging that changing a street name could create practical difficulties for its 62 households.

The debate comes amid worsening Canada-U.S. trade relations. Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Canada recently walked away from negotiations on a new trade agreement and announced dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs on hundreds of American goods in response to new U.S. duties.