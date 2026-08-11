Trump signs order to cut routine childhood vaccine recommendations

Under the order, routine immunizations would be recommended for all children against 11 diseases, down from 18 diseases covered by U.S. recommendations in 2024. Other vaccines would be recommended for high-risk groups or through shared decision-making between parents and healthcare providers.

The order also recommends that measles, mumps and rubella vaccines be administered separately instead of through the combined MMR shot, and that childhood immunizations be given at separate medical visits where feasible.

Trump repeatedly linked vaccines with autism while announcing the changes. However, extensive scientific research has found no causal connection between vaccines and autism.

The administration says the changes are intended to give parents greater choice while preserving access to existing vaccines. According to the CDC, vaccines moved into other recommendation categories would remain covered by insurance without cost-sharing.

The executive order also encourages states to review school vaccination requirements in light of the new recommendations.

The move comes amid legal disputes over the administration’s previous changes to federal vaccination policy. A federal court earlier blocked the CDC's January 2026 decision revising the childhood immunization schedule.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump signed two new executive orders on Thursday aimed at further restricting birthright citizenship, marking the administration's latest effort after the Supreme Court struck down an earlier attempt.