Trump signs new orders seeking to limit birthright citizenship

Speaking in the Oval Office during the signing ceremony, Trump acknowledged the court's ruling, saying the administration was making changes in response. "We had a very unfortunate decision in the Supreme Court concerning birthright. It was close," he said. "So we're making adjustments."

One of the executive orders focuses on "birth tourism," which the White House defines as foreign nationals entering the United States on nonimmigrant visas with the primary purpose of giving birth in the country. The order also targets individuals or organizations that assist or facilitate such travel.

The second order broadens the categories of individuals whose U.S.-born children would be ineligible for automatic citizenship. According to the White House, the expanded list includes children of foreign government employees, members of designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and individuals who obtained citizenship through fraudulent means.

On January 20, 2025, the first day of his second term, Trump signed an executive order seeking to limit birthright citizenship. That directive argued that children born to individuals who were unlawfully or temporarily present in the United States were not "subject to the jurisdiction" of the country and therefore were not entitled to citizenship under the 14th Amendment or the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The order immediately faced legal challenges from several parents, some filing on their own behalf and others representing their children. Federal courts at multiple levels ruled against the administration, preventing the policy from taking effect.

On June 30, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to reject the executive order, ruling that children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants or temporary residents remain entitled to birthright citizenship under the Constitution.