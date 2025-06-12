Trump signals openness to reconciliation with Elon Musk

“I guess I could [patch things up], but we have to straighten out the country,” Trump said in an interview with The New York Post. “My sole function now is getting this country back to a level higher than it’s ever been.”

Despite the tensions, Trump emphasized that he holds “no hard feelings” toward Musk.

“I was disappointed in him, but, you know, it is what it is,” the president said. “That happens. Things like that happen. I don’t blame him for anything. I was a little disappointed.”

The rift followed Musk’s harsh criticism of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” – a budget package passed by the House – which he claimed would deepen the national debt and risk a recession. Trump defended the bill as “phenomenal” and suggested Musk regretted his reaction. “I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually,” Trump added.

Musk, for his part, appeared to soften his tone in recent days. “They went too far,” he wrote on X, referring to his earlier posts about Trump. He has also deleted several critical messages, including one that called for the president’s impeachment. In a more conciliatory gesture, Musk responded with a heart emoji to a clip of Trump wishing him well.

The clash had escalated when Trump accused Musk of being “very disrespectful” and hinted at cutting federal contracts with his companies, including SpaceX. However, both sides now appear to be stepping back from confrontation, leaving the door open for future cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed his relationship with billionaire Elon Musk had ended amid an ongoing political dispute.