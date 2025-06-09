Trump confirms end of relationship with Elon Musk

In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump was asked whether their close ties had ended. “I would assume so, yeah,” he replied, adding “No” when asked if he intended to repair the relationship.

The rift escalated after Musk publicly criticized Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” on tax and spending, warning it would add trillions to the deficit and “undermine” his work as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge). After leaving Doge, Musk called the bill a “disgusting abomination” on his platform X.

Vice President JD Vance said Musk had “gone so nuclear” that he may never return to Trump’s circle.

“It was a big mistake,” Vance told podcaster Theo Von.

Tensions rose further when Musk accused Trump of ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, an accusation later deleted and denied by Epstein’s lawyer. Trump responded on Truth Social, saying Musk had “gone crazy” and threatening to cut federal contracts.

In the interview, Trump added: “I think it’s a very bad thing, because he’s very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the president.”

Musk, who donated around $250 million to Trump’s campaign, has suggested backing opponents of Trump’s allies in the upcoming midterm elections. Trump warned such a move would bring “serious consequences.”

