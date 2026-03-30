Trump signals Iran deal as Tehran rejects ‘exaggerated’ claims

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after departing Mar-a-Lago, Trump said Washington was engaged in both direct and indirect talks with Tehran. “I do see a deal in Iran… could be soon too,” he stated.

The U.S. leader linked ongoing diplomacy to recent military actions, claiming American strikes had significantly weakened Iran’s naval, air and missile capabilities. He further asserted that Tehran was “largely agreeing” to U.S. demands and pointed to what he described as goodwill gestures, including oil shipments to the United States.

At the same time, Trump acknowledged uncertainty over a final agreement and warned of “severe consequences” if Iran failed to comply with U.S. expectations regarding its nuclear program.

Iranian officials, however, strongly rejected these claims. Authorities in Tehran denied that their military capabilities had been compromised or that any leadership shift had occurred, describing such assertions as “exaggerated” and politically driven.

Tehran also dismissed suggestions it was conceding to Washington, stressing that negotiations would proceed strictly on its own terms and within its national interests. Officials emphasized that Iran’s defense capabilities, including its missile program, remain non-negotiable.

Responding to Trump’s remarks on oil shipments, Iranian representatives said the claims were “baseless,” noting that no such transfers had taken place.

Tehran further warned against “provocative rhetoric,” cautioning that continued pressure could undermine diplomatic efforts and heighten regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Trump said regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, were “a hundred per cent on our side.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that demonstrations opposing U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies were held in thousands of cities on Saturday as part of the “No Kings” movement, with more than 3,200 events organized nationwide.