No Kings protests spread across U.S. cities amid policy concerns

Protests took place in all 50 states, marking the third nationwide mobilization under the “No Kings” banner. Organizers said participation extended beyond major metropolitan areas, with nearly two-thirds of events held in smaller communities, reflecting a roughly 40% increase compared to the movement’s first rally last June.

Large gatherings were expected in cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, while Minnesota State Capitol was projected to host one of the biggest events, with up to 100,000 attendees anticipated. Musicians Bruce Springsteen and Joan Baez were scheduled to perform there.

According to organizers, recent demonstrations have drawn millions of participants. The initial event last June was estimated at 4-6 million people across about 2,100 locations, while a second round in October involved around 7 million participants in more than 2,700 cities.

Leah Greenberg, a co-founder of Indivisible, the group behind the movement, said the geographic spread of the protests was a key feature of the latest mobilization. She noted increased participation in traditionally Republican states such as Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, as well as suburban areas seen as electorally competitive.

Organizers linked the latest protests to several issues, including immigration enforcement measures, domestic economic concerns, and recent U.S. military actions abroad. Some participants also cited opposition to ongoing military operations involving Iran.

In northern Virginia, several hundred people gathered near Arlington before marching toward central Washington. Demonstrators carried signs and chanted, while reactions from passing motorists were mixed.

The White House responded by downplaying the protests, describing them as limited in broader public significance.

With midterm elections approaching later this year, organizers said there has been a rise in grassroots activity, including volunteer organizing and voter registration efforts tied to the demonstrations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that tens of thousands of people took to the streets across more than 2,700 U.S. cities and towns in October for the second round of nationwide “No Kings” protests.