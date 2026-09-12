Trump sends personal message to Kazakh President via U.S. Special Envoy

Photo credit: Akorda

At the start of the meeting, Sergio Gor conveyed a personal message from President Trump to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, offering congratulations ahead of the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the U.S. President for his warm wishes and reaffirmed his invitation for Donald Trump to visit Kazakhstan. He noted the dynamic development of the expanded U.S.-Kazakhstan strategic partnership and emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation.

“I am preparing to participate in the G20 Summit in Miami. I believe this will also be a good opportunity to discuss bilateral issues. We prefer not just fine words, but concrete actions and practical steps to advance our mutual cooperation,” President Tokayev said.

During the meeting, both sides confirmed interest in expanding bilateral relations and practical cooperation.

Gor highlighted the unprecedented level of trust and close contacts between the leaders of Kazakhstan and the U.S.

Photo credit: Akorda

He noted that trade and economic ties are actively developing. He also stressed President Trump pays special attention to strengthening partnerships with Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

The meeting also addressed cooperation in artificial intelligence and digitalization.

At the conclusion, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the multifaceted partnership and giving new momentum to mutually beneficial cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in India on September 12 to attend the BRICS Summit, where he will speak at the Outreach/BRICS+ plenary session and hold several bilateral meetings. On the same day, he also met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.