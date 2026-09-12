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    Kazakh President arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Summit

    17:42, 12 September 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in India to participate in the 18th BRICS Summit, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh President arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Officials of the Government of India welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the airport.

    Kazakh President arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During his visit, the Kazakh President will address the plenary session in the “Outreach/BRICS+” format and hold a series of bilateral meetings.

    Kazakh President arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh President arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan will visit India and the Republic of Korea from September 12 to 16, where he will participate in the 18th BRICS Summit and the inaugural Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy India BRICS Politics
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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