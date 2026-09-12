Kazakh President arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Summit

Photo credit: Akorda

Officials of the Government of India welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the airport.

Photo credit: Akorda

During his visit, the Kazakh President will address the plenary session in the “Outreach/BRICS+” format and hold a series of bilateral meetings.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan will visit India and the Republic of Korea from September 12 to 16, where he will participate in the 18th BRICS Summit and the inaugural Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit.