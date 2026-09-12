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    Kazakh President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi debate development of large investment projects

    20:38, 12 September 2026

    On the sidelines of the XVIII BRICS Summit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.

    Kazakh President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi hold talks
    Photo credit: Akorda
    On the sidelines of the XVIII BRICS Summit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the historic significance of the recent visit of the Sheikh to Astana, during which a substantial package of agreements was signed, giving strong momentum to the development of bilateral relations.

    On the sidelines of the XVIII BRICS Summit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    “Our cooperation is truly multifaceted and covers a wide range of areas. We will continue to make every effort to strengthen further and expand our joint work,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

    The sides reviewed progress on major investment projects already underway in energy, transport and logistics, information technology, and agriculture.

    These projects are expected to boost economic cooperation and expand bilateral trade.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening close ties between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan UAE Kazakhstan and the UAE Middle East Politics
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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