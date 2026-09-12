Kazakh President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi debate development of large investment projects

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the historic significance of the recent visit of the Sheikh to Astana, during which a substantial package of agreements was signed, giving strong momentum to the development of bilateral relations.

Photo credit: Akorda

“Our cooperation is truly multifaceted and covers a wide range of areas. We will continue to make every effort to strengthen further and expand our joint work,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

The sides reviewed progress on major investment projects already underway in energy, transport and logistics, information technology, and agriculture.

These projects are expected to boost economic cooperation and expand bilateral trade.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening close ties between Kazakhstan and the UAE.