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    Trump says Iran has 48 hours left to make a deal or open Strait of Hormuz

    02:24, 5 April 2026

    U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran has 48 hours left to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Trump says Iran has 48 hours left to make a deal or open Strait of Hormuz
    Photo credit: whitehouse.gov

    "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!," Trump wrote on Truth Social

    The Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil consumption (around 20 million barrels per day) passes, holds strategic importance for energy supplies. However, traffic in the strait has nearly come to a halt, since the start of the Middle East conflict on Feb. 28.

    Earlier, it was reported that a total of 220 vessels transited the Iranian-controlled Strait of Hormuz in March, with liquid tankers accounting for more than half of all crossings, according to data shared by MarineTraffic and Kpler.

     

    The Strait of Hormuz Middle East Armed conflicts Iran USA Donald Trump Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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