Trump says Iran has 48 hours left to make a deal or open Strait of Hormuz

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil consumption (around 20 million barrels per day) passes, holds strategic importance for energy supplies. However, traffic in the strait has nearly come to a halt, since the start of the Middle East conflict on Feb. 28.

Earlier, it was reported that a total of 220 vessels transited the Iranian-controlled Strait of Hormuz in March, with liquid tankers accounting for more than half of all crossings, according to data shared by MarineTraffic and Kpler.