Strait of Hormuz crossings reach 220 in March

MarineTraffic said on US social media company X that 111 of the crossings, or 51% of the monthly total, were made by liquid tankers, followed by 82 dry bulk vessels, or 37%, and 27 LPG carriers, or 12%.

No LNG crossings were recorded during the month, the data showed.

Traffic through the strategic waterway remained heavily tilted toward west-to-east movements out of the Gulf, which totaled 149 crossings, or 68% of the monthly volume.

East-to-west transits into the Gulf stood at 71, or 32%, pointing to an uneven traffic flow through one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

The figures come amid heightened scrutiny over shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz, where vessel movements have stayed well below normal levels since the start of the conflict involving Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran has maintained effective control of the strait, a critical waterway for energy supplies to Asian nations, allowing vessels of nations Iran calls “friendly countries.”

Recent reporting has shown that traffic has begun to recover gradually, although transit volumes remain at a fraction of pre-war levels.

Earlier, it was reported, that Japan plans to pivot to Kazakh oil amid Strait of Hormuz crisis.