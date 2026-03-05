Tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz falls by 90%

Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to shrink as many gas and oil tankers avoid the route due to threats of possible attacks from Iran.

The sharp decline followed decisions by major marine insurance companies to withdraw or cancel war‑risk coverage for vessels operating in the Persian Gulf. This has made passage through the narrow strait, which carries about one‑fifth of global oil trade, significantly dangerous.

Before the outbreak of hostilities, an average of around 24 tankers passed through the strait each day.

Earlier, Mohammad Akbarzadeh, a representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, declared that Iran “fully controls” the Strait of Hormuz and warned that passing vessels could be targeted by missiles or drones.

The IRGC stated that it has already attacked 10 oil tankers that ignored Iran’s warnings that the Strait of Hormuz is considered a combat zone.