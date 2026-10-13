Trump says he may meet North Korean leader during Asia trip

“I may, yeah. That'll be exciting, won't it? But I get along with him,” he said, speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for Ohio.

A meeting would mark a potential new chapter in Trump’s efforts to engage directly with Kim, with whom he held several historic meetings during his first term as president as the two leaders sought to address North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Trump will travel to the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on Nov. 16, then head to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit from Nov. 17-19.

Earlier, it was reported that North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).