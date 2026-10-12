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    North Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles toward East Sea

    07:38, 12 October 2026

    North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Monday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), marking the latest in a series of missile launches by Pyongyang, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.

    North Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles toward East Sea
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The JCS said it detected the launches at around 9:20 a.m. from the Pyongyang area, with the missiles traveling more than 900 kilometers. South Korea’s military has strengthened surveillance and maintains a heightened readiness posture, while closely sharing information with the United States and Japan.

    The launch came less than two weeks after North Korea tested what it described as an intermediate-range strategic missile associated with its hypersonic weapons program.

    The latest development follows South Korea’s first successful test of a hypersonic glide vehicle last week and comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula after a September land mine explosion near the Demilitarized Zone that injured three South Korean soldiers. A joint investigation by South Korea and the United Nations Command concluded that North Korean troops had planted the mines, a claim Pyongyang has denied.

    North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on October 3.

    World News South Korea North Korea Army Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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