North Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles toward East Sea
North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Monday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), marking the latest in a series of missile launches by Pyongyang, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.
The JCS said it detected the launches at around 9:20 a.m. from the Pyongyang area, with the missiles traveling more than 900 kilometers. South Korea’s military has strengthened surveillance and maintains a heightened readiness posture, while closely sharing information with the United States and Japan.
The launch came less than two weeks after North Korea tested what it described as an intermediate-range strategic missile associated with its hypersonic weapons program.
The latest development follows South Korea’s first successful test of a hypersonic glide vehicle last week and comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula after a September land mine explosion near the Demilitarized Zone that injured three South Korean soldiers. A joint investigation by South Korea and the United Nations Command concluded that North Korean troops had planted the mines, a claim Pyongyang has denied.
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on October 3.