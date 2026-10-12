North Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles toward East Sea

The JCS said it detected the launches at around 9:20 a.m. from the Pyongyang area, with the missiles traveling more than 900 kilometers. South Korea’s military has strengthened surveillance and maintains a heightened readiness posture, while closely sharing information with the United States and Japan.

The launch came less than two weeks after North Korea tested what it described as an intermediate-range strategic missile associated with its hypersonic weapons program.

The latest development follows South Korea’s first successful test of a hypersonic glide vehicle last week and comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula after a September land mine explosion near the Demilitarized Zone that injured three South Korean soldiers. A joint investigation by South Korea and the United Nations Command concluded that North Korean troops had planted the mines, a claim Pyongyang has denied.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on October 3.