Hamas hands over 7 Israeli captives to Red Cross in Gaza
Hamas hands over seven Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza and is set to free 13 more as Palestinians wait for the release of nearly 2,000 from jails in Israel, Al Jazeera reports.
US President Donald Trump has declared the war in Gaza over as he flew to the Middle East, where he will address the Israeli Knesset and co-chair a summit in Egypt on the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
Palestinians continue to return to what is left of their homes in northern Gaza as desperately needed humanitarian aid begins trickling into the Strip. But officials say food, medicine and other essentials remain in critically short supply.
It was reported earlier, Israel and Hamas are set to exchange 20 Israeli captives held in Gaza for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in the coming hours.