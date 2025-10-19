EN
    Israeli air strikes hit Rafah amid calls for return to fighting

    18:05, 19 October 2025

    Israeli air strikes target southern Gaza after its forces blame Hamas for targeting its soldiers. Hamas denies knowledge of fighting taking place in Rafah, Al Jazeera reports. 

    Israeli air strikes hit Rafah amid calls for return to fighting
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Medical sources say at least five Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on central Gaza while two were killed and many wounded in attack on northern Gaza.

    The Israeli army has committed at least 47 violations of the ceasefire agreement since it came into force in early October, killing 51 people and wounding at least 143, Palestinian officials and sources say.

    Israel says the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed “until further notice”.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that U.S. warned of possible Hamas ceasefire violation in Gaza.

