Trump reassigns DHS Chief Kristi Noem amid immigration debate

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Noem would leave her role at the United States Department of Homeland Security and become special envoy for a new regional security initiative known as the “Shield of the Americas.”

“I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland,’” Trump wrote.

Mullin, a Republican senator from Oklahoma and close Trump ally, must still be confirmed by the United States Senate.

Noem, who took office after Trump returned to the White House, quickly became one of the administration’s most visible figures on immigration enforcement. She frequently joined federal agents during raids and promoted policies aimed at tightening border control and accelerating deportations.

Her approach, however, drew criticism from political opponents. Democrats accused her of turning immigration enforcement into a publicity campaign and questioned spending on advertising and travel.

Earlier this week, Noem defended the spending during a congressional hearing, saying Trump had been aware of the initiatives. The president later told reporters he had not known about the costly campaign. “I never knew anything about it,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Senate rejected a resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s authority to use additional military force against Iran, in a setback for Democrats seeking stronger congressional oversight of the conflict. The measure failed in a 47–53 vote, with most Republicans backing the president’s position.